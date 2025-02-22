Element Wealth LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Element Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Element Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTAB. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,668 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 425,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 231,460 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after buying an additional 122,405 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 965,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after buying an additional 84,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 989,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after buying an additional 43,187 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58.

About Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

