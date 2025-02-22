Element Wealth LLC Has $278,000 Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Element Wealth LLC increased its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 423.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Entergy from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $69.00 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,210.88. This represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $84.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $88.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average is $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 98.56%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

