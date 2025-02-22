Element Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,841,000. Bell Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,546,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,901 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 270,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $75.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

