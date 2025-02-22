Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.540-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.3 million. Endava also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.410 EPS.

Endava Stock Performance

NYSE DAVA opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 236.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $68.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.33 million. Endava had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Endava in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Endava from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

