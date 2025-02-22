Energy Services of America Corporation Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders Voting Outcomes

Energy Services of America Corporation (OTCMKTS:ESOA) announced the outcomes of several agenda items voted upon during its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on February 19, 2025.

The meeting saw shareholders exercising their voting rights on director election, ratification of the company’s independent registered public accounting firm, an advisory non-binding resolution about executive compensation, and an advisory non-binding vote on the frequency of advisory votes.

The election results show that all nominated directors were elected with significant “For” votes against the “Withheld” votes. The list of re-elected directors includes Marshall T. Reynolds, Jack M. Reynolds, Joseph L. Williams, Douglas V. Reynolds, Amy E. Abraham, Patrick J. Farrell, Mark S. Prince, and Frank S. Lucente.

Urish Popeck & Co., LLC was ratified as the company’s independent registered public auditing firm for the year ending September 30, 2025, with a considerable number of votes in favor.

The advisory non-binding resolution with respect to executive compensation received strong supportive votes from the majority of shareholders.

On the matter of the frequency of advisory votes on executive compensation, voting results leaned heavily towards annual voting. As a result, the company’s Board of Directors determined on February 19, 2025, that the advisory non-binding vote on executive officer compensation would be held every year. This decision will remain effective until the board decides to hold the next stockholder advisory non-binding vote on the frequency of advisory votes, which shall not be later than the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders in 2031.

