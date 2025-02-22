Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up about 1.1% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.
Energy Transfer Stock Down 2.7 %
ET stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $21.45.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
