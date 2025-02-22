Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up about 1.1% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 2.7 %

ET stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.