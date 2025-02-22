EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.25 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 157 ($1.98). EPE Special Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 157 ($1.98), with a volume of 96 shares traded.

EPE Special Opportunities Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 153.51. The company has a market cap of £44.48 million, a P/E ratio of -15,700.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 4.24.

About EPE Special Opportunities

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

