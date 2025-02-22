Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $61.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Equitable traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $55.77, with a volume of 2218180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Equitable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Get Equitable alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQH

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $79,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,162.36. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $369,163.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,023.24. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,698 shares of company stock worth $6,534,234. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Equitable by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 26,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.25.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.13%.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.