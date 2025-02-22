Eric P. Lefkofsky Sells 84,640 Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 84,640 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $6,844,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,964,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,504,993.40. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEM. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tempus AI by 141,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter worth $1,185,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at $385,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempus AI by 355.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,378,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,459 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

