Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 292.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,289 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Evergy worth $24,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $68.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $68.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Barclays dropped their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

