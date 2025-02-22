Everus (NYSE:ECG) Director Purchases $49,938.00 in Stock

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) Director Rocca Michael Della bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,027 shares in the company, valued at $96,404.12. The trade was a 107.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Everus Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSE ECG opened at $43.60 on Friday. Everus has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Everus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everus in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

