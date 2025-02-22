Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Increased by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,801,457,000 after buying an additional 395,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,777,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,012 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,160,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,652,589,000 after purchasing an additional 146,374 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,197,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,422,538,000 after purchasing an additional 949,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $102.88 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.49.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

