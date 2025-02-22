Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.48 and last traded at $111.18. Approximately 4,493,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 14,654,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.49. The company has a market cap of $480.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

