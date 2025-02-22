Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Down 30.4% – Time to Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) traded down 30.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.80 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 69.10 ($0.87). 19,404,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average session volume of 3,756,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.25).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £569.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
