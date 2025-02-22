Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading 11.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) traded up 11.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.97). 8,299,628 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 3,879,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.87).
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of £569.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
