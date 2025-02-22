Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading 11.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.97). 8,299,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 3,879,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.87).
Ferrexpo Trading Up 11.4 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £569.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
