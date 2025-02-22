Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 11.4% – Here’s Why

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.97). Approximately 8,299,628 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 3,879,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.87).
Ferrexpo Trading Up 11.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £569.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.71.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
