First Property Group (LON:FPO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.04 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 13.80 ($0.17). First Property Group shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 45,000 shares changing hands.

First Property Group Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.84. The stock has a market cap of £20.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.45.

First Property Group (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 0.92 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. First Property Group had a negative net margin of 31.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Property Group plc will post 0.2694795 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is an award winning property fund manager and investor with operations in the United Kingdom and Central Europe. The Group’s focus is on higher yielding commercial property with sustainable cash flows. The company is flexible and takes an active approach to asset management. Its earnings are derived from:

