Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.3% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $232.47 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on FI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.