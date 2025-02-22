Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.44 and traded as low as $11.28. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 19,762 shares traded.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
