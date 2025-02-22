Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fluor’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FLR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baird R W cut shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fluor has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $2,831,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,158.35. This represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $433,131.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,353.86. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2,509.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

