Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.10. Focus Graphite shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 318,511 shares trading hands.
Focus Graphite Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.71.
About Focus Graphite
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
