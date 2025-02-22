Four Leaf Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORL) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORL. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 260,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Four Leaf Acquisition

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

