Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) Stock Price Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 56,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 46,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.
Franklin Wireless Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54.
Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Franklin Wireless
Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Wireless
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.