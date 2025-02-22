Gala (GALA) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Gala (GALA) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market cap of $846.14 million and $105.39 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,421.41 or 0.99811587 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95,970.97 or 0.99345312 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 39,004,441,947 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,980,281,811 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is a decentralised platform founded by Eric Schiermeyer in 2019, aiming to revolutionise the gaming industry by granting players true ownership of in-game assets and a voice in game development. The GALA token serves as the ecosystem’s utility token, facilitating in-game transactions, rewarding node operators, and enabling governance participation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.