Games for a Living Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $26.81 Million (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Games for a Living has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Games for a Living has a total market capitalization of $26.81 million and $320,813.41 worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Games for a Living token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,412.78 or 0.99742043 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95,962.91 or 0.99276634 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Games for a Living Profile

Games for a Living launched on March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,480,444,409 tokens. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. Games for a Living’s official website is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal.

Buying and Selling Games for a Living

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,480,444,408.55533305 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.0076314 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $282,914.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Games for a Living should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Games for a Living using one of the exchanges listed above.

