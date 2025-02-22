Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

GRMN stock opened at $224.67 on Thursday. Garmin has a 12 month low of $131.20 and a 12 month high of $246.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.07.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $366,270.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,019.88. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 156,441 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 82,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $3,137,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 284,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,004,000 after purchasing an additional 58,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

