Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at UBS Group

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Global-E Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.
Global-E Online Stock Performance
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $262.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global-E Online will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Global-E Online by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
