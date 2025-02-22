Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.42. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $37.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.11%.
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
