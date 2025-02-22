Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.42. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 245,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 46,167 shares during the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

