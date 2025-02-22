Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,794 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

