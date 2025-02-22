Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Stake Reduced by Bell Bank

Bell Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,480,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $689,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Globant by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,368,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $469,316,000 after buying an additional 153,385 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,817.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,162,000 after buying an additional 1,431,112 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 802,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 470,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,564,000 after acquiring an additional 126,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOB opened at $152.02 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $151.38 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.82.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globant from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.06.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

