Good Life Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,612 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,464,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,971,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 421,703 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,686,000 after buying an additional 324,178 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $103.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

