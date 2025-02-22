Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $270,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,579,000 after buying an additional 3,793,141 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,748,000 after buying an additional 124,305 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,282,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after buying an additional 904,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 649,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,653,000 after buying an additional 13,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $102.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

