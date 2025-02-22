Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 17,043 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,043 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 533,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 59,690 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 304,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 254.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 211,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 151,848 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of RQI opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 7.8%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

