Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 2,810 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,207,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11,145.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 935,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 927,298 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,634,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,190,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,994,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

RPV opened at $92.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.39. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

