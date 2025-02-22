Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,222.33. This trade represents a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $230.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.87 and a 200-day moving average of $208.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.91 and a 52-week high of $232.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.75.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

