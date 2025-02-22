Good Life Advisors LLC Takes Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation by 218.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Joby Aviation by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 23,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $192,998.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,293 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,807.44. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $51,289.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,910.68. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,023,005 shares of company stock valued at $8,667,288. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

