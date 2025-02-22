Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Shares Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 3,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 97,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
Goodfood Market Price Performance
About Goodfood Market
Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.
