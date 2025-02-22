Gossan Resources (CVE:GSS) Shares Up 50% – Here’s Why

Gossan Resources Limited (CVE:GSS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 151,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 57,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.63.
Gossan Resources Limited, an exploration and evaluation stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It holds interest in the Glitter property located in the Sturgeon Lake Greenstone Belt of Northwestern Ontario; the Gander Gold property covers an area of 8,875 hectares situated in Newfoundland; and the Weir Pond project covers an area of 975 hectares and the Island Pond properties cover an area of 1,050 hectares located in Newfoundland.
