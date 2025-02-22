Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 39570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.
Graphite One Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$97.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.02.
About Graphite One
Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.
