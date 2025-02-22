Greystone Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 1.6% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $597.68 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $589.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.79.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.81, for a total transaction of $349,026.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,854.83. The trade was a 28.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,790 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

