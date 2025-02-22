Greystone Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,399,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 275,254 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,079,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,191 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 872,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,091,000 after buying an additional 83,961 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,562,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,423.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,104,000 after buying an additional 506,582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $48.53. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

