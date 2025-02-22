Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $12.08 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,219 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 2.1% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 83,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 326,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after acquiring an additional 184,560 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $87.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $89.44. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

