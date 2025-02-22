Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $29.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $29,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,419 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,247 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 341.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,578,000 after purchasing an additional 850,753 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average is $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $79.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2474 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

