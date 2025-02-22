Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $176.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

