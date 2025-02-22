Greystone Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 585.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 48,046 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,573 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $124.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

