Greystone Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

NEE opened at $71.74 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $147.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average of $76.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

