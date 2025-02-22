Greystone Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,201 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 44,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 67,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 97,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after buying an additional 30,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of IJR opened at $112.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average of $117.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

