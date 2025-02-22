Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Grid Dynamics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,999. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 534.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 343,012 shares in the company, valued at $7,587,425.44. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $171,780 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

