Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Given a C$0.42 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price target on Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Grid Metals Stock Down 11.1 %
Shares of GRDM opened at C$0.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. Grid Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.
Grid Metals Company Profile
