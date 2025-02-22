Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Given a C$0.42 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price target on Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grid Metals Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of GRDM opened at C$0.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. Grid Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

